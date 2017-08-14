Superbike rider dies in East Fortune race track crash

A VETERAN Scottish superbike racer has died following an accident at a race track he had competed on for over 40 years.

Frank Dignan, 63, died after an incident a the East Fortune racing circuit in East Lothian on Saturday.

The biker, from Haddington, had been racing at the circuit for 43 years but died from injuries sustained after falling from his bike near the end of the Scottish Superbikes race.

On-site medical teams rushed to try and help and he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but later died from his injuries.

Mr Dignan, was a member of the Melville Motor Club and was racing at a club meeting when the tragic accident took place.

Racing was cancelled as a mark of respect on Saturday, however, bikers returned to the track on Sunday.

A statement released on behalf of the Melville Motor Club said: “The Melville Motor Club regret to announce the loss of club member Frankie Dignan from Haddington, on Saturday, August 12 2017.

“Frankie was competing in the motorcycle racing event at his local circuit, East Fortune, when he fell at Campbell’s Hairpin, towards the end of the Scottish Superbikes race.

“He was attended immediately by the circuit medical team and sent by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

“Frankie had raced at East Fortune since 1974 and will be terribly missed.

“The Melville Club sends its sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Tributes were paid to Mr Dignan on social media.

Helen Wallace wrote: “RIP Frank Dignan, thoughts and prayers are with family and friends. Keep her lit up there.”

Pete Campbell commented: “R.I.P. Frank, he was racing there when we went to East Fortune a couple of times in recent years.”

Whilst Davie Martin added: “Prayers and thoughts go out to all Frank’s family, friends ,and followers. Rest in peace Frank.”