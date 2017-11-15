Thieves strike in spate of car break-ins across Livingston

A car was stolen in Livingston as part of a disturbing spate of vehicle break-ins.

Police in West Lothian have appealed for information after a series of break-ins that took place between 10pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday in the Mid Calder, East Calder and Murieston areas.

Car keys were stolen from a Murieston home. The keys wer used to take a red Toyota Yaris that was recovered in the Addiewell area on Monday evening.

Another property was broken into in Mid Calder. At least nine cars were also broken into in the Braeside Park, Teviot Drive, Westgate, Overton Crescent and Ochiltree Crescent areas.

Items stolen from the cars included cash.

PC Kenny Alexander, from West Calder’s Community Investigation Unit, said: “We’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour overnight in these areas to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“I’d urge local residents to check any private CCTV that they may have or let us know if they saw anyone in possession of the stolen Yaris before the car was recovered.

“A thorough investigation is underway, with a number of items seized for further enquiry and we will use all resources at our disposal to identify those responsible.

“However, I’d urge the public to take extra precautions with the dark nights now upon us in ensuring that their house and cars are kept locked and secured overnight.

“Thieves are opportunistic so always hide valuables, including house and car keys, out of sight and please remain vigilant.

“Report any suspicious behaviour to Police Scotland on 101, always dialling 999 if you see a crime in progress.”