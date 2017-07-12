Tragic Kirsty Maxwell’s family appeal to hotel guests

THE FAMILY of tragic Kirsty Maxwell have launched a fresh appeal for people to come forward if they were staying at the hotel when she died.

Kirsty was on a hen weekend with friends in Benidorm when she died after falling 100ft from a balcony on April 29 this year.

The family of the 27-year-old from Livingston flew out to Spain last week in a bid to find out what happened to her.

Family members, including Kirsty’s husband, Adam, took to the streets to hand out posters and leaflets urging witnesses to come forward.

And they were hoping that staff at Hotel Presidente, where Kirsty died, would be able to help by sending out leaflets and letters asking for information.

However, they were dealt a blow and forced to appeal to the residents themselves after the hotel owner’s told them that legally they need to be issued with a court order in able to do so.

Writing on the Kirsty Maxwell Information Appeal Facebook page, set up by Kirsty’s family, they wrote: “It is so nice that some people are coming forward and means so much to Kirsty’s family.

“We asked Hotel Presidente owners to send the letter included in this post and Kirsty’s appeal posters to residents who stayed there that weekend however they said for legal reasons they are unable to do that without a court order.

“Kirsty’s family are not asking for personal data, all they want is for the hotel to send out a letter and posters on their behalf to appeal for information, however, sadly that hasn’t happened and we are continuing to push, push and push for people who stayed there to contact us.”

The hotel’s manager, Gabrielle Cowell, said they are hoping a court order will be issued soon so they can reach out to residents who stayed at the hotel at the time.

She said: “We want to co-operate in finding out the details surrounding Kirsty’s death but we’re unable to legally until we get a court order.

“This has to be sought after by Kirsty’s family or by their lawyer.

“As soon as we have that we can go ahead and contact the residents.”

The family posted the new appeal while sharing new images which were sent to them by a holidaymaker who was staying nearby to where Kirsty died.

The images show the exact hotel room Kirsty was in before she fell to her death.

Kirsty’s husband Adam, 27, previously told how his life may “never return back to normality” following the tragedy but that he will cherish the memories they made.

He said Kirsty had a beautiful soul with the rare ability to brighten up a room, just with her presence.

Kirsty entered an apartment directly above the one she was staying in shortly before her death.

Five British men were staying in the room she fell from and have since been put under formal investigation by a Spanish judge.

Kirsty’s family have urged anyone who stayed at Hotel Presidente between April 26 and 30 to contact them on info@kirstymaxwell.com.

