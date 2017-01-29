Troubled fashion firm Ness to shut Livingston store

FASHION firm Ness is to close its Livingston store after calling in administrators following financial difficulties.

Staff at the branch will all be made redundant, as will those in Dundee and Glasgow.

The announcement comes following the closures of four other stores, in Aberdeen, Cambridge, Bath and Ilkley.

Before it went into administration the firm, based in Henderson Place Lane, operated ten stores in Scotland.

The first Ness store opened in 1997 at 367 High Street, according to the firm’s website.