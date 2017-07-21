Warning over bogus workmen in West Lothian

POLICE in West Lothian are investigating following a bogus workman incident at an address in Parkwood Gardens, Broxburn.

The incident happened around 11am on Thursday, July 20, when an elderly man was approached at his doorstep by two men offering to undertake roof repairs.

The call was believed to be suspicious and police were contacted. They are now appealing for witnesses, however officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

Detective Constable Greig Muir of Livingston CID said: “We are eager to trace these men as soon as possible and I would ask anyone who was in Parkwood Gardens area of Broxburn on the morning of Thursday, July 20, and saw any suspicious, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.

“Bogus callers work by trying to pressurise householders into buying a product or service that they don’t actually need. They often look to target the most vulnerable in our society, particularly the elderly.

“Be suspicious of anyone cold calling at your door offering to do work, or to fix a problem you have no prior knowledge of and never pay for goods or services to strangers arriving at your door.

“If you wish to find out more information about preventing bogus callers, please visit the Police Scotland website.”

Those with information can contact officers at Livingston CID on 101, quoting incident number 1182 of July 20, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.