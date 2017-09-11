West Lothian paedophile had 30 indecent pictures of children

Have your say

A paedophile from West Lothian downloaded pictures of children being sexually abused.

Andrew Law, 54, was caught after Police Scotland’s cyber crime unit found the IP address assigned to his computer network had been used to access illegal images.

Detectives then went to his home in Bathgate, Livingston Sheriff Court heard.

Jim Robertson, prosecuting, said police found a laptop computer, which was seized. On examination it was found to contain more than 30 indecent photographs of children.

Mr Robertson said there were eight images at Category A – the most serious – two at Category B and 22 rated Category C, all of children either being abused or posing naked.

Law yesterday pleaded guilty on indictment to possessing the images at his home address between 16 October 32014 and 5 January 2017.

Deferring sentence, Sheriff Douglas Kinloch said: “In the meantime you’ll need to be made the subject of reporting requirements, in other words you’ll have to be placed on the sex offenders’ register.”