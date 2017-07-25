West Lothian teacher hopes to be named sexiest vegan

Have your say

A drama teacher from West Lothian is in the running to be named the UK’s best looking Vegan.

Dinarte Gouveia, who teaches at Broxburn Academy, is down to the last 14 in the competition by animal rights campaigners PETA.

He is joined by Edinburgh model Simone Murphy, who describes herself as a “vegan pizza addict”.

Dinarte, 26, said: “The health benefits of eating vegan are outstanding, and in the short time I’ve been vegan, I have noticed a huge benefit to my health and well-being.”

“Vegans are, on average, slimmer and healthier and have more energy than their meat-eating peers, plus, there’s nothing hotter than compassion,” said PETA director Elisa Allen.