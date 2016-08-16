Bathgate Music Festival acts revealed

THE programme has been launched for this year’s Bathgate Music Festival.

The event, which runs from September 1-4, features a range of performances across traditional, folk, blues, country and classical.

Acts include The Dreamers – formerly Freddie and The Dreamers – plus four-piece Dundee band Model Aeroplanes and Hector Bizerk.

A weekend of music will be brought to a close at the Party in the Park family fun day in Kirkton Park on Sunday, September 4, from 11am. The event now has both a main and an acoustic stage for live music as well as bouncy castles, donkey rides, face painting, balloon art and even a birds of prey display.

Executive councillor for culture and leisure Dave King said: “West Lothian Council is delighted to continue to support the Bathgate Music Festival, which is a superb event for Bathgate, and attracts music lovers from across West Lothian and far beyond.”