Police hunt attacker after 26-year-old man stabbed in gym

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed near a gym.

The 26-year-old victim was seriously injured following the incident, which happened yesterday at about 1.45pm at Muscle Asylum Gym, in King Street, Bathgate.

The man was treated by emergency crews at the scene – outside a children’s clothing shop – and has since been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police called for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They said an investigation had been launched into the circumstances of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in West Lothian are currently in attendance following an assault in King Street, Bathgate.

“The incident happened at around 1.45pm on Tuesday, December 13.

“A 26-year-old man has sustained a serious injury.

“He was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene and has now been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

She added: “Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”