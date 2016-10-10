Discount Hamleys toy store set to open in Livingston

Iconic toy retailer Hamleys is to open a branch in Livingston Designer Outlet, its first discount venture in Scotland.

The firm, which has a large toy store within Glasgow’s St Enoch shopping centre, will offer a more limited range of products at reduced prices within the new West Lothian outlet.

It is due to open this Wednesday ahead of the crucial Christmas trading period.

Karen Stewart, centre manager at Livingston Designer Outlet, said: “Hamleys is exciting news for us, ahead of one of the busiest periods of the year for shoppers, and we’re delighted to be bringing something brand-new for the Christmas season.

“We’re committed to delivering a unique shopping experience for customers, especially those looking to secure quality premium products at great prices.”

The addition of Hamleys in a 1,500 square feet unit brings the total amount of space leased this year at the shopping complex to 20,654 sq ft. Other new stores include fashion retailers Original Penguin and White Stuff along with interiors brands Graham and Brown and Murmur.

Shoe store Vans and chocolatier Lindt have also both opened their first outlet concept stores this year with “positive sales performances” so far.

Located between Edinburgh and Glasgow, the centre covers 292,672 sq ft of retail space and has parking for more than 2,000 cars. It opened in October 2000 as McArthur Glen, but was acquired and rebranded in 2013 by retail asset management company Realm.