Father who went on racist rant at children’s party is fined

A FATHER has been fined after launching into a racist rant against a bar manager at a children’s party.

Businessman Joseph Crombie grabbed Rafal Czech by the shirt and pushed him towards a wall because he thought he had assaulted his son, a court heard.

But Mr Czech was simply stamping on a water balloon to stop children at the party throwing it against a wall.

Livingston Sheriff Court was told that the 35-year-old accused poked the innocent bar manager at the Deer Park Golf and Country Club in Livingston in the chest and shouted obscenities at him, including telling him to “go back to your own country”, Livingston Sheriff Court was told.

Alistair Macleod, prosecuting, said Mr Czech had repeatedly assured the accused that he had not been trying to kick his son.

But Crombie, who had been drinking, continued to accuse him before threatening him and physically attacking him.

Crombie pleaded guilty to two racially aggravated charges of assault and breach of the peace.

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch fined Crombie £500 and gave him two months to pay.

He told the accused: “You lost your temper and, no doubt partly because you had been drinking, you behaved in what I’m afraid was an offensive and wholly objectionable manner.

“Anyone at the party who witnessed this would have had their enjoyment spoiled to some extent I’m sure.

“There was a racial element to this. You can’t behave like this at events like that.”