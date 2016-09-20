Police hunt youths after Livingston assault and robbery

POLICE are hunting for a gang of yobs after a “vicious attack” in which a man was robbed and a woman assaulted in Livingston.

The incident, which happened at around 7pm last Thursday, came after the victims challenged a group of youths who were on the roof of a derelict building.

The youngsters became aggressive, pushed the male to the ground and assaulted him. His mobile phone was also stolen. The woman then tried to intervene and was also attacked – before the yobs ran off in the Deans South area.

The suspects are all white males thought to be in their late teens or early twenties.

The first is described as being around 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He had dark greasy hair and a spotty complexion. He was wearing a blue zip-up hooded top and light coloured trousers.

The second suspect was around 5 ft 10 inches tall and of slim built. He had blonde or light brown hair in a middle parting, with a wispy goatee beard. He was wearing a maroon polo shirt and dark blue trousers.

The third is described as being 6 ft tall of skinny build with long brown hair with a spotty complexion. He was wearing a light coloured t-shirt and light coloured trousers.

One of the suspects is believed to have been using a blue, black and silver Magna mountain bike with the word ‘oxygen’ on the frame and a worn saddle.