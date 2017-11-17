Woman jailed for hosting drugs party where Shellie Callaghan died

A HEROIN addict has been jailed after letting teens take drugs at her house party which left one dead from an Ecstasy overdose.

Tragic Shellie Callaghan, 16, collapsed at the all-night gathering in Newtongrange, Midlothian, in October last year.

Claire Paton, 44, was caged for seven months at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday after admitting supplying Ecstasy to a teen and allowing drugs to be taken at her home.

The 17-year-old girl who supplied the pill to Shellie and 18-year-old Kaia Ward were also sentenced for dealing.

Sheriff Alistair Noble told Paton: “You have pled guilty to supplying cannabis to a 15-year-old girl and wilfully exposing her in a manner likely to cause her unnecessary suffering.

“You were well aware children were at the party and taking Ecstasy.

“It seems to me the gravity of the offences which you pled guilty to make custody unavoidable.”

Shellie was rushed to the Royal Infirmary after swallowing the rogue pill but tragically lost her fight for life just hours later.

Paton, now of Northumberland, had not guilty pleas to possessing diamorphine and knowingly allow her home to be used for smoking cannabis accepted by the Crown.

The teen who sold the Class A pills to Shellie was placed on a supervision order for 18 months and told she must complete 180 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Ward was given a 150-hour unpaid work order after she had earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Ecstasy at Newtongrange Public Park. Ward’s not guilty plea to supplying the killer drug to Shelley was accepted by the Crown.

The court heard Paton, who appeared with the aid of a walking stick after suffering a stroke four years ago, was holed up in a bedroom on heroin for most of the night.

Girls at the party pooled cash and left to buy Ecstasy pills from the 17-year-old and Ward on three separate occasions.

In among the stash carried in a green dog poo bag were so-called Purple Ninja Turtles and Red Bugatti Veyrons, the latter named after a supercar.

During the party Paton passed around a cannabis bong for the youngsters to smoke and there were further drug runs made during the night.

Paramedics were called at around 7.30am and found Shellie slumped in the shower room.

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson said: “The death of Shellie Callaghan was tragic and our thoughts remain with her family and friends at this time.”

andy.shipley@jpress.co.uk