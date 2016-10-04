Andy Murray: Hotel maid stalked me and stroked my arm

Andy Murray has revealed a hotel maid started stalking him after appearing at his bedside and stroking his arm.

The double Wimbledon champion, 29, had been playing a tour event and had gone to bed placing a ‘do not disturb’ sign on the door.

However, early the next morning he woke up to find the maid at his bedside, looking at him and stroking his arm.

The maid was then seen again at a number of other hotels Murray was staying in as he competed round Europe.

He said: “At one of the tournaments that I played, there was maid in the hotel.

“I had the do not disturb sign up on the door and she came in and sat on my bed and started stroking my arm at about 7 in the morning when I was still sleeping.

“She then turned up at a couple more tournaments in the hotels that I was playing at in Rotterdam and Barcelona.

“I don’t know if that is a fan thing but that was a bit extreme.”

The two time Olympic gold medallist also revealed he bought a Range Rover even though he had yet to pass a driving test.

Murray added: “My apartment that I bought in London would be the biggest thing I ever bought but I bought a Range Rover which I couldn’t actually drive because I didn’t pass my driving test until I was 22.

“But my girlfriend drove it for me and for herself.”

And when asked who he thought the most gorgeous person in the world was, Murray placed wife Kim as his number one but said actress Halle Berry would be second on his list.

He also confessed to hating all movies to do with sport and that he is obsessed with fantasy sports online such as football and basketball.

Murray is currently in Beijing for the China Open where he faced Andreas Seppi in his opening match.

He hopes to clinch the No 1 player slot in the coming weeks.

He also played a part in Great Britain’s unsuccessful defence of the Davis Cup as the side lost to Argentina in the semi-finals in Glasgow.

Last month he held his own charity exhibition match at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro which was played before a sell out crowd.

