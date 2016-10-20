Andy Murray Live proves a smash-hit for charity

ANDY Murray’s tennis exhibition event in Glasgow last month raised more than £290,000 for children’s charities, it has been revealed.

The double Wimbledon champion staged the first Andy Murray Live event at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 10,000 people.

The crowd saw the world number two take on Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov before a doubles match involving his brother Jamie and Tim Henman.

Unicef has now revealed that the charity show raised over £290,000 to help disadvantaged children.

The charity tweeted: “We can now announce that AndyMurrayLive in September raised over £290,000 to help children. Thank you to all who donated.”

Proceeds from the show will be split between Unicef, a charity which Andy Murray is an ambassador for, and Glasgow charity Young People’s Futures.