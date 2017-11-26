Andy Murray mocks US President Donald Trump on Twitter

Sir Andy Murray showed his funny side once again as the Scottish tennis hero mocked US President Donald Trump on social media.

Trump tweeted on Friday evening that Time Magazine was going to make him Person of the Year but that he turned down the opportunity because he “would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot”.

The tweet in full read: “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Many observers questioned the authenticity of Trump’s claim, while the style of the tweet soon became a meme of its own with several high profile celebrities using it to make fun of Trump.

This included Murray, who wrote on Saturday afternoon: “Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Murray has won BBC Sports Personality of the Year on three occasions but won’t be in contention this time around as his 2017 efforts on the court have been plagued by injury.

