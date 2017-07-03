Andy Murray reveals his favourite footballer is Hibs legend

Andy Murray has revealed his favourite footballer is Hibernian legend Franck Sauzee, in an interview with a French publication.

Murray told L’Equipe, a daily sports newspaper, about his two main interests outside of tennis, in a piece titled Andy Murray: Boxing, football and me.

Murray with brother Jamie and the Scottish Cup. Picture: Contributed/Hibernian FC

Murray - who confirmed at the weekend that he is expecting his second child with wife Kim - is a well-known fan of Hibernian, with photos of him at a club open day in the early 1990s having done the rounds on social media (thanks to mother Judy), as well as a picture of him and brother Jamie with the Scottish Cup after the club won the trophy for the first time in 114 years in May 2016.

Murray’s connections with Hibs and football go back to his grandfather Roy Erskine, who played for the club in the early 1950s - and a young Murray was even contacted by Rangers who were keen to add the talented sportsman to their youth set-up.

Murray eventually knocked back the approach in order to focus on his tennis.

Asked by L’Equipe about his favourite player of all time, the interviewer seems somewhat surprised by Murray’s response.

Franck Sauzee pictured in action for Hibs agianst Motherwell at Easter Road in September 2000. Picture: Paul Chappells

The article reads: “Pele? Diego Maradona? Johan Cruyff? No - for Andy Murray, the best footballer of all time is... Frank Sauzee.”

Murray explains: “He is one of the best players in the history of my club.

“At the time, all the fans loved him and the other teams were envious of us.

“I have great memories of him.”

Dubbed ‘Le God’ by adoring Hibs fans, Sauzee - who won the Champions League with French side Marseille in 1993, the Coupe de France in 1989 and 1991 as well as three French league titles - played for Hibs between 1999 and 2001, after he wasa brought to the club by Alex McLeish.

After he hung up his boots, he took the reins as manager, but in an ill-fated spell without a league win and just one win overall, Sauzee was sacked after just 69 days in charge.