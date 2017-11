Have your say

Andy Murray’s wife Kim has given birth to a baby girl.

The newborn will be the couple’s second daughter, after Sophia, who was born in 2016.

News of the birth comes less than 24 hours after the Scottish tennis star attended a charity tennis event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The match against Roger Federer was the first time Murray has played in public since suffering a hip injury at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer dons a kilt as Andy Murray says comeback on track