Andy Murray wants Ewan McGregor to play him in movie of his life

TENNIS star Andy Murray has revealed he wants Ewan McGregor to play him in a movie of his life.

The double Wimbledon champion, 29, said the Trainspotting actor would be perfect for the role despite being 16 years older than him.

Murray said McGregor, from Crieff, Perthshire, could perfect his accent. His mum Judy has already said she wants Jamie Lee Curtis to play her in any movie about her son.

Asked what actor he would want for the part, Murray said: “Ewan McGregor: he’s one of my favourite actors and he’s also Scottish, so his accent would be pretty convincing in a feature film.”

In an interview with online fashion retailer Mr Porter, Murray also told how he considers his hometown of Dunblane to be the most beautiful place in the world.

When asked where he would recommend people visit before they die, he said: “Dunblane and the surrounding areas for sure. I might be biased but for me, there’s no place like my home, and there’s a lot of history in the area that people from all walks of life would find interesting.

“It has some of the best unspoiled countryside, and whether it’s flawless sunshine or driving rain, it’s a real place of natural beauty, and I’m so proud to have grown up there.”

The double Olympic gold medallist told Mr Porter that his most extravagant purchase was the £2million he spent to buy his hotel, Cromlix House, near Dunblane, but said he was not into “fancy things”.

He also said Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson is the song he sings in the shower and confessed being away from his baby daughter Sophia was the hardest part of being on the tennis tour.

He said: “The first thing I do when I get home is spend time with my daughter and my dogs. The hardest part of being abroad is being away from them, so as soon as I walk through the door, I usually have Sophia in my arms and the dogs on my lap.”

Murray is aiming to take the world number one spot from Novak Djokovic after winning the China Open in Beijing at the weekend.

Last week he told how he had been stalked by a hotel maid who appeared in his bedroom and stroked his arm.

He had been playing a tour event and had gone to bed placing a ‘do not disturb’ sign on the door.

However, early the next morning he woke up to find the maid at his bedside, looking at him and stroking his arm.

The maid was then seen again at a number of other hotels Murray was staying in as he competed round Europe.

He said: “At one of the tournaments that I played, there was maid in the hotel.

“I had the do not disturb sign up on the door and she came in and sat on my bed and started stroking my arm at about 7 in the morning when I was still sleeping.

“She then turned up at a couple more tournaments in the hotels that I was playing at in Rotterdam and Barcelona.

“I don’t know if that is a fan thing but that was a bit extreme.”