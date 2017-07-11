Birthday gift for Jake Wightman as Lothian quintet get Worlds call

Jake Wightman celebrated his birthday with a World Championships call-up and then dashed to France last night to make sure his preparations are on track.

The Capital star, newly-turned 23, was among a 78-strong British squad unveiled today – joining Edinburgh AC club-mates Chris O’Hare and Josh Kerr in a clean sweep of the 1500 metres.

With Lynsey Sharp also chosen in the women’s 800 metres, and Lasswade’s Guy Learmonth’s selection confirmed in the men’s 800, it made it a record 13 Scots in the line-up.

But Wightman admitted the late notice that occurred as a result of coming third at the trials meant he had to deal with a rapid change of plans.

“I had to pack straight away and fly out,” he said. “But that’s off the back of selection so I didn’t mind. For me anything but going to the World Championships this year would have been a disappointment.

“I had a little blip at the trials so it made for a nervous nine days, but now it’s not about just getting the vest and enjoying being part of the event.

“ll my championship experience up to now has been at European or age-group level so I have to step up another level.”

There are a number of high-profile injury doubts in the squad, with medal hopes highest for Mo Farah and Laura Muir.