Chris O’Hare is dropped by Uk Athletics

UK Athletics chiefs have defended the decision to leave Capital star Chris O’Hare out in the cold from their Lottery funded list despite his record-breaking season in 2017.

The 26-year-old was one of the biggest names missing from the sport’s 112-strong world class performance list when it was unveiled yesterday.

Included was his Edinburgh AC club-mates Lynsey Sharp and Jake Wightman plus Dunbar’s Paralympic sprint medallist Maria Lyle.

But although O’Hare was 12th in August’s World 1,500m final – and smashed a Scottish record that had stood for two generations – his spot at the top of the UK rankings, ahead of Wightman and main rival Charlie Grice, did not earn him a recall.

“We made the decision last year to not retain Chris,” UKA performance director Neil Black said. “He had a very good year. He made significant progress in certain areas. He ran faster over 800 metres. He was competitive in a number of events. Unfortunately, he didn’t get it right on the day in London.

“Putting that alongside everything else: projections into the future, focus on medals in Tokyo, we believe the right decision is not to bring him back onto the programme.”

O’Hare will now have to front the costs of travel from his base in Boston to work with his coach Terrence Mahon, who has re-located to California.