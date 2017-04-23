Dan Wallis and Hillory Davis retain Great Edinburgh Run titles

Dan Wallis and Hillory Davis made it a family double in the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Run titles for the second successive year as the husband and wife duo took the spoils today in Holyrood Park.

New Zealander Wallis shook off a persistent challenge from Inverclyde’s Andrew Douglas to claim victory in the 10 mile event in 50 minutes and 23 seconds with Corstophine’s Michael Crawley third.

“It was a lot harder than what I wanted it to be,” Wallis said. “I’m running the Birmingham 10k next week and that’s a big one for me but Andrew made me work for it. But it’s nice to get a repeat win.”

Whether he will face Scotland’s contingent at next year’s Commonwealth Games remains in doubt with Robbie Simpson’s status as the second Briton at the London Marathon set to ensure his spot in the Gold Coast along side Callum Hawkins. But Wallis admits his national selection rules may force him out.

“If the New Zealand standards were the same as everyone else’s, I thought Id probably qualify,” he said. “The whole idea was to stay in Europe and run a spring marathon but then the standards came out and it was 2:12 and I just don’t think I can run that. I’ll go for it in the autumn but I doubt there will be anyone going now. It’s frustrating.”

Davis, who flew in from her native Australia just 72 hours earlier, was a comfortable winner in the women’s race in 63:42 with Mia Litsch and Victoria Riddell rounding out the podium in the Capital.

“I thought I’d trained well,” she declared. “I knew what to do from last year. I thought I should be feeling strong but it wasn’t the case at all. It was harder than 2016. I was pushed over the first three miles and I tried to shake the other females so I could then relax. But it probably messed with my head a little. It doesn’t matter how fit you are. That course is going to hurt.”

Falkirk Harriers Barry Pattison and Carnethy’s Rachel Newsted won the adjoining five mile races.