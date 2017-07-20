Dunbar’s Maria Lyle claims second bronze medal at Para Worlds

Maria Lyle was today preparing to return home to East Lothian and start her search for a new coach after scooping her second bronze medal of the world para athletics championships in London last night.

The Dunbar sprinter, 17, admitted she came into the showpiece under-cooked after a shin injury picked up in training camp earlier this month.

However, after coming third in the T35 200 metres last weekend, she was part of a repeat 1-2-3 in the 100m final with her Australian rival Isis Holt defending her title by lowering her world record to 13.43 to nudge out Paralympic champion Zhuo Xia of China.

Lyle was just over a second behind the winner but, despite her disrupted build-up, she will now switch her base away from Hertfordshire and look for further gains.

“I’m quite hard on myself,” she said. “Coming into the competition, I could hardly walk. I was only sprinting last Wednesday. Buy I’ve managed to do it. Hopefully, this winter I can get back training and get to where I need to be.”

Borders wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn claimed her second medal with bronze in the 400m T53 final.