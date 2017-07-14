Dunbar sprinter Maria Lyle to head home after taking on the world

Maria Lyle claims her gap year down south has helped her make strides forward but the Dunbar sprinter will head for home after the summer season.

The treble Paralympic medallist bids for glory at the Para Athletics World Championships which kick off in London tonight.

The 17-year-old, who collected two bronzes and one silver in Rio last September in events for cerebral palsy athletes, later switched schools to Hertfordshire, where her new coach Ryan Freckleton was based. “I just wanted a good balance of training and schoolwork and the coach I wanted was based at his athletics academy in St Albans,” said Lyle. “It was tough but you have to sacrifice something to get the best set-up.”

Following the move, Lyle claimed victory at the Grand Prix in Dubai in the T35 100m but she revealed: “I’m coming back up. There was nothing wrong with the training. It was just being away for that long was hard. My coach understands. I’ll sort out things after Worlds.”