EDINBURGH AC runner Josh Kerr wins European Under-20 bronze

EDINBURGH AC runner Josh Kerr’s gamble paid off after he arrived home today with bronze from the European cross-country championships in Sardinia.

The 19-year-old Edinburgh AC hope, who took a break from his scholarship at the University of New Mexico to target the event, came 14th overall in the Under-20 race to help Great Britain and Northern Ireland to third place in the team standings – ending up just 32 seconds behind Norwegian winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Kerr was among four Scots who won medals with Kilbarchan’s Callum Hawkins coming third in the senior men’s race ahead of Central AC’s Andy Butchart to help the British squad to team gold.

Steph Twell was sixth in the women’s race to head a charge to team silver that went towards a total of ten medals at the event, more than any other nation, with young prospects Harriet Knowles-Jones and Alice Wright also earning individual spots on the podium.

“I think it is really refreshing to see new faces coming into the team,” said Twell, who picked up her 14th Euro Cross medal. “It is great to see them working hard and valuing cross country.

“You can see there are a lot of experienced athletes in that race who are still using it and valuing the cross-country season. It would be great to see these girls make these teams more often from now on and then we can really push on and get stronger.”

Twell, Hawkins and Butchart are expected to compete at the Great Edinburgh International cross-country on January 7 in Holyrood Park.