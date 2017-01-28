Edinburgh sprinters are star attraction at Indoor Championships

Capital sprinters Allan Hamilton and Cameron Tindle (both Edinburgh AC) will be among the top attractions of the Scottish Indoor Athletics Championships when they clash over 60 metres at the Emirates Arena later today.

Hamilton flew in from the USA just in time for the National Open at the same arena two weeks ago and shocked teenage star Tindle with a lightning start, winning convincingly in a new best of 6.77 secs.

Tindle, who is now training at Stirling University, was second in 6.90 secs.

Both men will be looking to go faster today but with the 2018 Commonwealth Games qualifying standard in mind Hamilton may want to focus on his main event, the long jump.

If so Darren Ritchie’s Scottish Indoor record of 7.81m looks under threat.

Other EAC stars entered include sprinter Alisha Rees, who set a pb of 7.59 secs in the National Open, and 2014 Commonwealth Games team members Emily Dudgeon (800m) and Emma Nuttall (high jump).