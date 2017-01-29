Edinburgh sprinters smash personal bests at Scottish Championships

Capital club trio Alisha Rees, Allan Hamilton and Cameron Tindle all ran faster than ever before at the Scottish Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow on Saturday.

Rees smashed her personal best in winning her women’s 60 metres heat in 7.51 secs, a time she repeated in winning the final and went on to take the 200m in 24.18 secs to erase Linsey Macdonald’s national under-20 record (24.20).

Hamilton and Tindle renewed their 60m rivalry from the National Open and Hamilton again got the verdict in a new personal best of 6.74 secs, with Tindle second in 6.81 secs, also a PB despite tweaking a hamstring muscle with 10 metres to go.

“I’m pleased with that, I wasn’t last time,” said the EAC teenager.

Hamilton’s hopes of a big long jump were dashed, mainly due to bad scheduling, which meant his two events clashed.

A final round effort of 7.42 metres was good enough only for third with Shane Howard winning with 7.53m.

Gillian Cooke (EAC) took the women’s title with 5.70m, just one cm ahead of clubmate Rachel Robertson.