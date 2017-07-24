Eilidh Doyle made Great Britain team captain for Worlds

Pitreavie’s Eilidh Doyle was both shocked and delighted after being chosen as Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s captain for next month’s IAAF World Championships in London.

The 30-year-old Edinburgh University graduate was elected to the post in a poll of her fellow British team members – the first time the role has been filled by a vote.

Doyle, who will compete in both the 400 metres hurdles and 4x400m relay at the showpiece, is already Scotland’s most-garlanded athlete with ten major championship medals, including an Olympic bronze at Rio 2016, plus two silvers at Commonwealth Games.

“I’m absolutely chuffed to bits,” she said. “It’s a huge honour to have been elected by my peers as the team captain for British Athletics at London 2017. To lead your team at a home World Championships is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and to have your team-mates vote that they want you to do it, makes it even more special.”

Doyle will now be entrusted with giving the traditional captain’s rallying speech next week in London to the squad, most of whom will gather tomorrow in Paris for a pre-event holding camp.

And British Athletics Performance Director Neil Black said: “I’m delighted for Eilidh. She’s a fierce competitor and a fantastic role model for younger athletes in the team. Eilidh is Scotland’s most decorated athlete and has won a medal at all of the majors. She knows what it takes to win. That’s the type of athlete and mindset we need to lead us into a home world championships.”