Freya Ross runs 12th at Chicago Marathon

freya Ross came 12th in the Chicago Marathon with a fine run that saw the Scot bounce back in style from missing out on the Rio Olympics.

The 33-year-old Scot was more than a minute quicker than her 2016 best with a time of 2:37.50. But Ross, who is likely run the London Marathon next spring in a bid to qualify for the world championships, was 16 minutes adrift of Kenya’s Florence Kiplagat, who held off sister Edna for victory.

Their compatriot Abel Kirui won the men’s race in 2:11.23 in a sprint for the line with Dickson Chumba with Britain’s Scott Overall 13th.