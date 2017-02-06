Guy Learmonth beats personal best for second time in a week

Lasswade’s Guy Learmonth tuned up for next week’s UK Indoor Championships in Sheffield by coming third in the 800 metres at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Karlsruhe.

The 23-year-old lowered his indoor personal best for the second time in a week, coming third behind the USA’s Erik Sowinksi in 1:47.04.

He will now bid to regain the British title he last won in 2015 to book his berth at next month’s European Indoors in Belgrade.

“I won it two years ago and I want it back,” he said. “I feel I’m in shape to do well there and then go for the Euros.”

Fellow Scot Laura Muir smashed the European indoor 3000m record at the same meeting with a brilliant victory in 8:26.41 – the fifth-quickest mark of all time.

“I worked hard in the training and I had no competition for a month,” she said. “I thought I could run an 8:30, but this pace and European record? I would not have expected that.”

Callum Hawkins reclaimed the Scottish half-marathon record by winning yesterday’s Kagawa Marugame International in Japan in exactly 60 minutes – six days after he was stripped of the mark when it was discovered the course on last year’s Great Scottish Run was short of the full distance.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh AC’s Lynsey Sharp was fourth over 600m at the Armory meeting in New York where Central AC’s Andy Butchart was a winner in the mile in the quickest time in the world this year.

But the Olympic finallist said: “I’m really focused on outdoors. This is a bit of fun for me.”