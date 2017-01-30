Guy Learmonth records career best with Vienna triumph

Guy Learmonth claims it’s full steam ahead after running the second-fastest 800 metres of the year so far in taking victory at the Indoor Classic in Vienna.

The lifetime best of 1:47.20 – third on the all-time Scottish rankings – marked a return to top form for the Lasswade ace, who has been plagued by injuries since reaching the Euro indoor final in 2015.

“I felt great,” Learmonth said. “The smoothest I’ve ever felt, worked so hard to get back to this, however, so it’s no surprise to me. I want to build on this now and keep getting faster.”

Lynsey Sharp came third in the 800m at the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston, with Edinburgh AC club-mate Jake Wightman third in the mile.

“It was a shock to the system to be running that distance again,” the ex-European junior champion said. “But I felt pretty strong for this time of year.”

Edinburgh AC’s heptathlon prospect Holly McArthur came fourth for Great Britain & Northern Ireland in the pentathlon at the European Combined Events International in Prague with 3859 points.