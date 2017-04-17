Josh Kerr smashes his 1500m PB in California

Josh Kerr obliterated his 1500 metres personal best to dip under the qualifying mark for this summer’s IAAF World Championships as the Capital prospect opened his summer season in California in style

The 19-year-old, who won the American indoor collegiate title last month, took victory at the Bryan Clay Invitational in 3:35.99 – slicing over five seconds off the previous lifetime mark he set in 2016.

The European junior champion admitted he’d set his sights on laying down an early marker for selection for London 2017, saying: “That was the goal at the back of my mind – now that’s checked off my list, I’ll get back into training and start racing properly. I wasn’t shocked by it. Obviously it’s shocked a lot of people but obviously it’s a good representation of where I am now. I had to show everybody what I could do.”

His Edinburgh AC club-mate Emily Dudgeon won the 800m at the Transatlantic Invitational in Pennsylvania in 2:08.17 while Olympic semi-finalist Chris O’Hare made his first appearance of 2017 with eighth place at the Boston 5K in 13:46