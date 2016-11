Capital prospect Josh Kerr has been named in the British team for this month’s European cross-country championships in Italy.

The European junior 1500m gold medallist joins fellow Scots Andy Butchart, Callum Hawkins and Steph Twell in a 36-strong line-up for Sardinia on December 11.

The Edinburgh AC hope, currently based at the University of New Mexico, will run in the Under-20 event after coming third at last weekend’s trials in Liverpool.