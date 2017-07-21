Lynsey Sharp believes she is hitting top form

Lynsey Sharp believes she is running into her best form at just the right time with the IAAF World Championships now just two weeks away.

The Capital star, who turned 27 last week, has a final dress rehearsal for the showpiece over 800 metres in tonight’s star-studded Herculis meeting in Monaco.

It will be as tough a challenge as the one awaiting in London with the seemingly unbeatable trio of Caster Semenya, Margaret Wambui and Francine Niyonsaba, the three medallists from Rio 2016, in the field.

But Sharp, whose fourth place at the recent Anniversary Games was her highest Diamond League placing of the season, insists she is coming good when it matters most.

“Coming off an Olympic year, it feels a bit different,” she said. “It’s taken me a bit more time. But it feels like it’s going in the right direction.”

Edinburgh AC club-mate Chris O’Hare, fresh from a gritty win in London, will face Olympic champion Matt Centrowitz in a top-class 1500 metres field. Pitreavie’s Eilidh Doyle goes in the 400m hurdles while Laura Muir takes on fellow Scots Eilish McColgan and Steph Twell in the 3000m.