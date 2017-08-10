Lynsey Sharp hopes her hard work pays off with Worlds medal

Lynsey Sharp admits life living out of a suitcase can be a pain but the Capital star is hoping the sacrifice means she will take home a medal from the World Championships.

The former European champion kicks off her 800 metres bid tonight with her form uncertain after finishing only third in the British trials before rebounding to claim her best Diamond League result of the summer by coming fourth in London.

Sharp has been dividing her time between her Loughborough base and her coach Terrence Mahon’s hub in Boston.

“I have spent a lot of time away from home this year,” she said. “I’ve barely been in Edinburgh – I’ve maybe been at home for five weeks total. That’s new. But spending time with Terrence is invaluable. It’s a short career so I have to make the most of it.”

It will be a mass invasion from Edinburgh AC this evening with club-mates Chris O’Hare, Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr in action an hour later in the 1,500m – and being part of the giant Scottish contingent has been a boon, Sharp adds.

“There are so many people coming through that I came up with,” she said. “I went to school with Jake. Back in the day, he was Little Jake. It’s lovely seeing him now. I’ve been training with Chris and Andy Butchart and it’s nice to see them doing well too.”