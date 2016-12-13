Mo Farah confirmed to run in cross-country at Holyrood Park

Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah plans to use next month’s Great Edinburgh International to kick-start the build-up to his final track season after he was confirmed in the British squad for the cross-country showpiece in Holyrood Park on January 7.

The 33-year-old, who came second in 2016, joins Euro Cross bronze medallist Callum Hawkins in a 40-strong line-up with Scots duo Steph Twell and Beth Potter headlining the women’s team and teen prospects Sol Sweeney and Erin Wallace called up for the junior event.

“Holyrood Park is always a great venue and I’m sure the course will offer the usual challenges,” said Farah, who won the race in 2011. “I have been back in full training for the past few weeks and this event will offer me a good opportunity to measure my fitness and see how training is going ahead of the 2017 track season.”

UK 1500m record holder Laura Muir will join Glasgow-based James Bowness in the GB&NI line-up for the mixed 4x1km relay against teams from Europe, USA, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.