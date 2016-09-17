Paralympics: Maria Lyle wins third medal at Rio Games

Dunbar’s Maria Lyle has won her third medal of the Paralympic Games in Rio taking bronze in the 200m T35.

The 16-year-old had already won silver and bronze in the 4x100m relay and 100m respectively, and today set a new season’s best of 29.35 in a world record breaking race.

Mike Whittingham, Performance Director at the sportscotland institute of sport, said: “I am absolutely delighted for Maria. It is a huge achievement for an athlete to win any medal at this level, but to win three in your first Paralympic Games is incredible.

“Maria’s medal means that the Scots have now delivered 15 medals to the ParalympicsGB total of 130 and counting. This has been an exceptional Games and we are privileged to have witnessed the success and to have played our part in supporting the athletes and coaches.

“I hope Maria has time to reflect on what she has achieved here. A five-time European champion, she is consistently successful in competing with some of the best para-athletes in the world, and her performances at these Paralympic Games show that this is only the beginning of a very exciting career.”