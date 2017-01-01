Stephen Clark makes history with New Year Triathlon title

Stephen Clark took a record fifth victory in the New Year’s Day Triathlon in Edinburgh.

Defending men’s champion Craig Dale did not race. Clark, the 44-year-old from Fife, moved up from second to first off a strong bike stage to win in 63 minutes and seven seconds at the close of the run leg in Holyrood Park, well clear of Graham Acheson in second with Joe Spraggs third.

“It was perfect conditions,” said the veteran British internationalist. “I had a strong bike leg which always sets you up well here. That’s where you seem to win or lose and I got that right.”

Sixteen-year-old Lauren Dickson became the youngest winner of the women’s title in only her second-ever triathlon. The Edinburgh-based prospect won in 1:15:20, almost nine minutes ahead of Liz Winton with Hannah Campbell third.

“I was quite surprised,” Dickson said. “I wanted to get my second triathlon in to see how it went. It’s a good way to start the year and I want to put more effort into seeing how I can do.”

Almost 400 entrants bared the conditions for the annual New Year event split between the Commonwealth Pool and the Royal Park including 82-year-old Arnott Kidd who won the over-70 category after completing the race for the 21st time in its 22 year history.