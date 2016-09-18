Thousands take part in Scottish half marathon in East Lothian

Over 5,000 runners took part in the Scottish Half Marathon and the Scottish 10K today, which both finished at the spectacular Musselburgh Racecourse.

The race was won by Scott Stirling from Falkirk in a time of 31 mins 19 seconds. He was chased home by Peter Avent in 32 mins 50 seconds and Andrew Lawler in 32 mins 59 seconds to complete the top three.

A new course record was set by Dianne Lauder from Hawick who beat the rest of the women’s field, winning comfortably with a time of 1 hour 20 minutes and 14 seconds and setting a new course record by a whopping 4 minutes on the previous time held by Jennifer Forbes.

Mia Lutsch from Edinburgh won a well-fought second place as she tussled with Jo Newens on the finish straight with a time of 1 hour 26 minutes and 21 seconds. Jo Newens, Edinburgh finishing third in a time of 1 hour 26 minutes and 24 seconds.

Thousands of supporters gathered on the streets of East Lothian, with the event raising an estimated £500,000 for charity by runners.