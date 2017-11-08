Amateur boxing event planned to support Ken Buchanan Foundation

A tournament involving amateur boxers from both Scotland and England is set to go ahead in February, with all proceeds going towards the Ken Buchanan MBE Foundation.

Efforts to erect a statue in the city of the former ring-king and Capital lightweight fighter, an undisputed world champion, gathered momentum earlier this week as officials from both Boxing Scotland and England, Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Frank Ross, and former WBA featherweight champion, Barry McGuigan, met to discuss proposals at the Tigerlily bar and restaurant on George Street. Buchanan, now 72, was also present and admits he has been completely overwhelmed by the efforts of those dearest to him.

“I had 71 pro fights and was British, European and world champion and a lot of people in Edinburgh supported me and still do. They are lovely people,” Buchanan said.

Chairman of the Foundation, Owen Smith, is hoping the people of Edinburgh and beyond will come out and support the event.

“Hopefully this event will become an annual competition,” he said. “I hope to invite the other two [Wales and Northern Ireland] of the four nations to join in as well.”