Basketball: Caledonia Pride sign Kirstin Simpson

Scotland’s first women’s pro basketball team Caledonia Pride have announced another Scottish signing as they build up for their entry into the BBL next month.

GB under-20 cap Kirstin Simpson will join another former Edinburgh Kool Kat Hannah Peacock in the side, who play their first game away to Leicester Riders on October 8.

“This is huge step for women’s basketball in Scotland and I’m honoured to share it with the girls I’ve played with at national level,” she said.

Pride coach Bart Sengers said: “With her versatility and size Kirstin is a great fit for our team and I believe she can still improve a lot.

“She has already been putting in a lot of work over the summer and it’s starting to pay off.”