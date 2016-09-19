Basketball: Edinburgh Uni battle back in style

Edinburgh University pulled off an unlikely Scottish League victory to give new coach Achilleas Chatzitheocharis a winning debut at the Pleasance on Saturday.

Nine points down in the third quarter to Tayside Musketeers, the make-do-and-mend student side fought back so well that they won 52-47, taking the last quarter an emphatic 16-5.

One of the home heroes was last year’s captain Davy Rowan, who had been a doubtful starter but turned out to top-score with 21 points, including six three-pointers.

Stratos Rokkos added 12 points but coach Achilleas also praised the defensive qualities of his mainly-rooky team. “They really stepped it up,” he said.

Falkirk Fury served notice that they will be serious challengers to champions Boroughmuir Blaze when they thrashed St Mirren 104-73 in Paisley, hitting 21 three-pointers.

GB men finished their European Qualifying Tournament on a triumphant note by reaching next year’s Eurobasket finals despite losing their final game 72-65 away to Luxembourg.

Results elsewhere meant that GB, who were already certain to be second to Hungary in their group, finished one of the four best runners-up. The draw for the finals will take place in November.