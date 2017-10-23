Basketball: Edinburgh Uni come so close to landmark result

Edinburgh University’s men’s basketball team were moments away from one of their best results in recent years, only for reigning Scottish champions Falkirk Fury to dash their hopes with just six seconds left.

Fury had suffered a shock defeat to St Mirren in their previous game and looked set to lose again in the Capital when they trailed the students by 17 points with barely six minutes remaining.

A storming fightback levelled the scores with time almost up, and Falkirk’s 40-year-old captain Keith Bunyan then took over, hitting a trademark three-pointer before adding a free throw to see his team home 77-73.

Boroughmuir Blaze became St Mirren’s latest victims when the Paisley club handed them a 93-67 thrashing at The Crags Centre.

Blaze lacked the same urgency they showed when beating City of Edinburgh Kings in last week’s local derby and they were already 12 points adrift by the end of the first quarter. “We worked very hard in the second half, but we were outplayed in the first half,” conceded Blaze coach Simon Turner.

Edinburgh-based women’s pro team Caledonia Pride also stumbled to a disappointing 69-55 defeat to WBBL strugglers Oaklands Wolves at Oriam.

Pride opened their season with a stunning home victory over defending champions Nottingham Wildcats before being beaten in Leicester, but they were fully expected to beat an Oaklands side that lost its first two fixtures and had never previously won in 25 British league matches.

The Scots led after the first quarter, and although they trailed thereafter, Hannah Robb’s two free throws cut the gap to a single point early in the final period. Oaklands then found another gear as they surged to an historic victory. “I don’t think anybody expected that,” admitted Hannah Peacock, Pride’s top scorer with 12 points.

In the Scottish women’s league, Polonia Phoenix lost 66-45 to Falkirk Fury at Gracemount High.