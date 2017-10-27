Better discipline is key for Pleasance as they bid to shock Saints

Pleasance Basketball Club will be the latest team to try to halt the St Mirren juggernaut when they travel to Paisley’s Lagoon Centre this evening.

Saints handed champions Falkirk Fury their only defeat of the season a fortnight ago and then thrashed Boroughmuir Blaze by 26 points at The Crags to sit second in the table with five wins out of six.

“St Mirren have been fantastic the last couple of weeks,” said Pleasance coach Scott Sanford. “They’re the in-form team, so it’s going to be a tough game. Improving our discipline will be the key thing for us because it’s not been good and it’s cost us recently.”

Sanford’s side have made a solid start in the top flight following promotion last year, but their last two outings were hugely frustrating. Technical issues at Stirling led to an official protest, which is still being considered, and they then lost last Wednesday’s derby with City of Edinburgh Kings.

Kings themselves also return from a free weekend and are at home to Glasgow University tonight, desperately seeking to improve their 3-3 mid-table record this term.

Blaze are still licking their wounds after being mauled by St Mirren, but life doesn’t get any easier as they journey to Falkirk this evening. Fury have been misfiring recently and narrowly avoided a shock defeat at Edinburgh University last Saturday, yet they still top the table and remain the team to beat.

The Capital students go to third-placed Dunfermline tomorrow, and women’s champions City of Edinburgh Kool Kats play their first match in three weeks when they travel to Glasgow University. All bets are off for that one as Kats have a perfect 5-0 league record, while the University has yet to win this season.

Also tomorrow, Edinburgh-based women’s pro side Caledonia Pride have plenty to prove when they take on Cardiff Archers in the first round of the WBBL Cup at the Archers Arena.

Pride’s spectacular opening victory over league champions Nottingham Wildcats was followed by abject back-to-back defeats by Leicester Riders and Oaklands Wolves, prompting last week’s top scorer Hannah Peacock to admit: “We’ve struggled in our last two games. We’ve clearly got things to work on, based on those two performances.”

Sunday’s only fixture sees Edinburgh University’s ladies play unbeaten St Mirren in Paisley.