Blaze coach Turner wants to take high-energy game to Glasgow

Boosted by their bright home showing against BBL professionals Plymouth Raiders, Boroughmuir Blaze will head for Scotstoun Sports Centre tomorrow to play Glasgow Storm at 1.30pm.

Blaze will be without their top scorer in the BBL Trophy game, Tomas Cicenas, who is in New York on business and who is only 50/50 to play in the Scottish Cup Final at the end of the month.

“We’re looking forward to applying what we learnt from the BBL trophy game and bringing high energy with us to Glasgow,” says coach Simon Turner.

“Storm are always tough opponents and there’s no thoughts of the Cup Final at all.”

Blaze captain Eoghann Dover is also looking forward to the game: “We’re excited to resume the league season as we finished the year in good form and, even though it was a difficult game v the Raiders, we competed hard and got all we could out of it.”

Blaze are in fourth place in the league on three defeats so have a bit of work to do to get back into the title race.

Falkirk Fury lead with one defeat while St Mirren, who host Glasgow University at the Lagoon SC tonight at 8.15pm, are on two defeats as are Edinburgh Kings.

But Kings’ hopes of reducing the gap have been dashed by the cancellation of tomorrow’s home game v Tayside Musketeers at Portobello HS, apparently due to a Tayside player crisis following the resignation of coach John Grant just before Christmas.

The City club have four other home games all against Tayside teams at PHS tomorrow with the cadette women tipping off at 11am, the cadet men at 1pm, the unbeaten junior women at 3pm and the junior men at 5pm.

Edinburgh University men open their 2017 fixtures away to bottom-of-the table Stirling Knights at the Peak Centre tonight at 8pm while unbeaten Edinburgh Kool Kats face a potentially tricky away trip to Cumbernauld HS on Sunday to play Glasgow Rocks at 11.20am.