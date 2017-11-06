Blaze light the touchpaper to join Kings in the last four

Boroughmuir Blaze comfortably defeated Stirling Knights to join City of Edinburgh Kings in the semi-finals of the men’s Scottish Basketball Cup.

Blaze had already beaten Stirling in the league last month, and the rematch at The Crags Centre produced an almost identical scoreline as Boroughmuir opened up a half-time lead of 24 before eventually easing home 93-56. Ben Warrington and skipper Eoghann Dover both contributed 18 points with three others all on 14 to cap a satisfying team performance.

Pleasance BC made it three Capital clubs in the men’s Cup semis when they came from behind to beat Edinburgh University 67-62 in last night’s fourth quarter-final. They now play Blaze while Kings meet holders Falkirk.

Edinburgh-based women’s pro side Caledonia Pride were made to work considerably harder in their WBBL clash with struggling Durham Palatinates at Durham University and had to recover from a second-quarter collapse which saw them trail by five points at half-time.

A third straight league defeat was an alarming possibility against a team that had lost all five games this season, but Pride dug deep to eke out a morale-boosting 65-58 victory.

American centre Tricia Oakes led the scorers with 15 points, averaging 77 per cent, and added eight rebounds as Pride followed up last weekend’s Cup triumph in Cardiff, although it was far from convincing.

“We will take that win,” smiled a relieved head coach Bart Sengers whose side next take on league leaders Sevenoaks Suns on November 19.

In Sunday’s women’s Scottish Cup quarter-finals, Edinburgh University progressed to the semis thanks to an 85-82 overtime win over Dundee’s Tayside Musketeers. They now face West Lothian Wolves in the last four after the Bathgate team went through without having to go on court when Glasgow University conceded. Polonia Phoenix crashed out after losing 111-41 at unbeaten Lady Rocks.