Boroughmuir Blaze aim to turn back clock in Scottish Cup final

When they line up against Falkirk Fury in basketball’s Scottish Cup Final at Oriam tomorrow at 5.45pm, Boroughmuir Blaze will seek to rekindle the sort of spark which took their distinguished predecessors to nine successive victories in 11 finals from 1968.

Including their first success in the 1966 final, the Muir tally came to ten, matching their league title wins in the same period but first Paisley – for two years – and then MIM for the next five came along to deprive them of further success.

Cue Falkirk, the Kevin Cadle-inspired team who were to flourish briefly for two years before dying.

At least Muir hung around and their rebranded successors Blaze, better known as a nursery team with a burgeoning training base at the Crags SC, will be chasing their first senior silverware of the modern era.

Chasing is the word for this Blaze team, inspired by captain Eoghann Dover and strongly supported by guards John Browne and Sam Stott and forward Tomas Cicenas, are renowned for their up-tempo game.

Fury have won twice in the last three years and have the edge in the league having lost only once.

“We never underestimate Blaze – they stick with their press,” said Fury coach John Bunyan.

“It will be our enthusiasm and energy against Fury’s history of success,” predicts Blaze coach Simon Turner.