Boroughmuir Blaze blow away Edinburgh Kings

Boroughmuir Blaze claimed the local bragging rights over City of Edinburgh Kings on another busy weekend in the Scottish Basketball League.

Blaze always held the upper hand at Portobello High School, leading Kings 38-27 at half-time and maintaining a firm grip on the contest before wrapping up a 70-57 victory. Ben Warrington led the Blaze scorers with 27, while Ryan Armour managed 13 for Kings.

“We’re delighted to have played such good defence against a talented team like Kings,” said Blaze coach Simon Turner.

News then came through that the title race had been blown wide open after champions Falkirk Fury suffered a shock defeat at St Mirren.

Pleasance and Stirling were both coming back from heavy losses when they met at The Peak, but there was high drama before the match even started.

“There was no timer or score visible and no shot-clock,” explained Pleasance coach Scott Sanford.

“The game should not have gone ahead, but we weren’t given a choice.

“It’s frustrating because it’s a game we thought we could have won, so we’ve put in a protest. We’re hoping to replay the match.”

Amid the confusion, Stirling withstood a storming fightback to win 77-73, pending the outcome of the appeal.

Pleasance and Kings will have an opportunity to get some of the frustration out of their system when they go head-to-head on Wednesday night.

Edinburgh University’s men enjoyed an 84-47 victory at Glasgow Storm, while Polonia Phoenix lost 49-43 to St Andrews University’s women.

Caledonia Pride travelled to the Midlands with the aim of taking their second major scalp in a week after stunning reigning WBBL champions Nottingham Wildcats the previous Saturday.

Last season’s runners-up Leicester Riders proved a different proposition, however, and eased away in the second half to win 85-63. American summer signing Rosie Reynolds followed up her memorable debut with another outstanding display, top-scoring with 19 points, but it must have been galling for Pride coach Bart Sengers to watch Dee Hayward score 18 for Leicester after she and Erin McGarrachan quit the Edinburgh club just days after agreeing to join them in August.