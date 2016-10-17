Boroughmuir Blaze bounce back with victory over Reign

Boroughmuir Blaze responded to last weekend’s first Scottish Basketball League defeat of the season by hitting top form in a comprehensive 109-85 win over Dunfermline Reign at the Crags Sports Centre.

They came out like a whirlwind to open a 20-point lead after the first quarter (32-12) and never looked in any danger thereafter despite coach Simon Turner giving the subs’ bench extended minutes.

Ahead 58-33 at half-time, they even allowed the Fifers to take the third quarter 32-27 before turning up the heat again in the final ten minutes when Tomas Cicenas scored 14 points to take his tally to 23.

Luke Gibson with 15, John Browne, 14, Sam Stott 12 and Matt Kruczynski with 10 were the others in double figures with even veteran basketball entrepreneur Donald Sampley getting on the score sheet with six.

Edinburgh Kings are still unbeaten despite another close call at temporary new home Holy Rood High School where they trailed for much of the game before beating Glasgow Storm 68-65.

At one stage Kings were eight down and still five down at the start of the final quarter but their defence appeared to get stronger as the game wore on.

Ali MacKay again led their scoring with 18 points, Calum Nicol added 14 and 10 rebounds, Ryan Armour 12 and Garreth Lodge and Paddy Campbell both 11, with Michael Lynn hitting 17 for Storm, who scored seven three-pointers.

Edinburgh University looked a different team from the one which lost narrowly to Kings when they went down 78-43 to an impressive Falkirk Fury at the Pleasance.

The one obvious difference was no Davy Rowan, their trust point guard having embarked on his travels with no one stepping up instead. Edinburgh University women are also finding things tough in the BUCS Northern Premier League where they went down 68-55 at home to Loughborough.

Caledonia Pride produced an encouraging display in their second game in the WBBL.

Without Hannah Peacock, who had a recurrence of an ankle injury, they went down 69-48 away to Manchester Mystics in the BBL Cup where new American centre Tricia Oakes had a “double double” debut, ten points and 14 rebounds while Beth Mackie scored ten.