Boroughmuir Blaze fired up to blow away Storm

Scottish League champions Boroughmuir Blaze are all fired up to host Glasgow Storm at the Crags Sports Centre tonight at 8.20pm in their biggest test of the season so far.

“We’re looking forward to a challenging game against Storm who have steadily improved in recent seasons,” said Blaze coach Simon Turner.

“We’ve just returned from a tournament in Poland so we’re really motivated to be playing at home tonight when, for the first time this season, we’ll have our top ten players all available.”

Storm head coach Iain Maclean, who missed their recent home win over Glasgow University, returns tonight ready for the challenge: “We’ve struggled against Blaze in recent seasons but we’ve a different group of players this time who’re well matched for Blaze.”

In the other game tonight Falkirk Fury should keep up their title challenge against Dunfermline Reign at the Mariner Centre (8pm).

They will be without GB cap Ali Fraser who has signed for a German side.

Edinburgh University men chase their second win under the command of new coach Achilleas Chatzitheocharis when they host Stirling Knights at St Leonard’s SC tomorrow at 3.20pm, while Edinburgh Kings should maintain their impressive start when they travel to Broughty Ferry to play Tayside Musketeers at 3.20pm.